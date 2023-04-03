Board Exam Results 2023: From CBSE to UPMSP, Know 10th, 12th Result Dates

The class 10 and 12 board exams for several state boards have concluded this month. With this, the anticipation among students to check their results has already started increasing. The CBSE class 10 examination was completed on March 21 while the class 12 exams will be over by April 5. Similarly, education boards in states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand also held exams in March. Meanwhile, the Bihar board has the fastest board to release the matric and inter results. BSEB released the inter results on March 21 and matric on March 31.

The board exams were held in offline mode after two years. Here is a list of expected 10th, and 12th exam result dates and times across central and state boards:

CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th exams are ongoing and will conclude on April 5. While the class 10 exams concluded on March 21. As many as 38,73,710 students are appearing for the 10th and 12th exams starting today. To clear the CBSE board examination, a candidate must score a minimum of a 33 per cent mark in every subject. The results are expected to be out in May, however, the exact dates are yet to be announced by the board. Once out, students will be able to access their results from cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) class 10 or ICSE exam was concluded on March 29 and the class 12 or ISC examinations on March 31. The ICSE Class 10 score sheet will be available soon for download at cisce.org, the board’s official website. A candidate must input his or her admit card information in order to download the Class 10th mark sheet.

UP Board

The results for the UP Board’s classes 10 and 12 will be released shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP). The scorecard will likely be released by this month. On March 18, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad started the evaluation procedure for the UP board exam and completed the same on April 1. UP board appointed 143933 examiners to evaluate the copies of class 10 and 12 students.

Kerala

The results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination will likely be released by May. The examination for class 10th was conducted between March 9 to March 29. Kerala SSLC result 2023 is expected to be released before May 10 while for class 12, it could be out by May 25.

Andhra Pradesh Board

The Andhra Pradesh SSC board examinations began today. More than 6 lakh students are set to appear for the exams that will continue till April 18. The exams will be conducted in seven regional languages, which are Telugu, English, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, and Odia. Out of the total number of candidates registered for the examinations, 3.1 lakh are boys, and 2.97 lakh are girls. It is expected that the results for classes 10 and 12th can be released in the first week of May.

Jharkhand Board

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is currently conducting the board examination. While the class 10 board exams will conclude today, April 3, the class 12 board exams will end on April 5. According to reports, students can expect the results in the first week of June. Once out, the students can access the result from the official website of jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

