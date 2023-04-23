Board Exams 2023: How to Make the Perfect Portfolio to Get Admission to Top Colleges Abroad?

The race to get into top universities abroad has become increasingly intense in today’s highly competitive education landscape. High school students must start building their profiles early to stand out from the crowd. After completing their 10th board exams, students have a critical two-year window to create a compelling profile that showcases their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and personal strengths.

With acceptance rates at top universities falling consistently over the years, students need to create a strong profile that sets them apart. Here are some insights on what admissions officers are looking for in their applicants and how you can increase your chances of admission to top colleges abroad:

Challenge yourself academically

A strong academic background is crucial, as it indicates that the student has the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in rigorous academic programs. High school students can build a strong academic profile by challenging themselves with rigorous courses, such as Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB). These courses are designed to equip students with higher-order thinking skills and can demonstrate their preparedness for college.

Additionally, high school students should focus on maintaining a high GPA. While a high GPA does not guarantee admission, it indicates a student’s academic ability and work ethic. Furthermore, students should strive to perform well on standardized tests such as the SAT or ACT, as these scores assess a student’s academic aptitude and potential. Challenge yourself academically.

Get involved in extracurricular activities

Extracurricular activities can demonstrate a student’s passions and interests, as well as their ability to manage their time and balance multiple commitments. Students should seek out activities that interest them and participate in them for a meaningful duration of time.

Take on leadership roles in these activities and work to make a positive impact in your community. Students should pursue activities that align with their interests and talents and then harness them to make a significant impact on an issue close to their hearts.

For example, a student interested in environmental issues could participate in a local clean-up drive, start an eco-club at school, or organize an awareness campaign. Similarly, a student interested in music could participate in the school choir, take music lessons, or perform at local events.

Volunteer in your community

Community service is an excellent way to demonstrate a student’s commitment to social causes and leadership skills. Students should look for volunteer opportunities in their community and choose a cause they are passionate about. They can volunteer at a local hospital, work with underprivileged children, or participate in a fundraising campaign. Volunteering not only helps students develop empathy and compassion, but it also shows their commitment to positively impacting society.

Develop cross-cultural competencies

Students can gain cross-cultural competencies by participating in summer programs at universities abroad, such as Harvard Summer School, Oxford Royale Academy, Cambridge Immerse, Stanford Pre-Collegiate Summer Institutes, and Sciences Po Summer School. These programs offer courses in various disciplines, opportunities to engage with experts and peers, and participate in cultural activities. They can also build their openness to diversity by actively engaging with communities other than their own, and learning about their unique values, traditions, and ways of life. Thus, students can enrich their worldview and begin to celebrate the importance of diverse perspectives and identities in new idea generation and creating a more inclusive world.

Write Your Profile

Universities want to know the person behind the application, not just a list of accomplishments. Let’s check a profile example: Growing up in Mumbai, Priya excelled academically in math and science while also being an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer. Her passion for science and technology led her to participate in research projects on air pollution and water purification. She interned at a start-up focused on improving healthcare services for underprivileged communities.

Priya’s diverse experiences and exceptional academic record earned her admission to a top university abroad, where she pursued a degree in computer science. Her profile showcases a passionate individual with diverse experiences and a desire to positively impact the world. It highlights the kind of applicant universities seek—someone who can contribute unique perspectives and experiences to their community. In conclusion, universities value applicants with profiles that demonstrate leadership, compassion, inter-cultural competence, a clear brand, and most importantly, the desire to make a difference.

— Written by Poshak Agrawal, Co-Founder of Athena Education

