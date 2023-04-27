Board Results 2023: From CBSE To AP SSC, 10th, 12th Results Expected In May

As the month of May begins, students around the country brace themselves for the long-awaited results of their 2023 board exams. The CBSE concluded its class 12 examinations on April 5 and class 10 exams on March 21, while the majority of state boards ended their class 10 and 12 board exams in April.

A few state boards, like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have already released their class 10 and 12 board exam results, while Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have released their class 12 results.

CBSE class 10 and class 12 results

The CBSE board exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 were taken by an estimated 38,73,710 students. Although the board is yet to announce the dates, the results are expected to be released in May. Students can check their results after they are released at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A student must receive a minimum mark of 33 per cent in each subject to pass the CBSE board examination.

CISCE class 10 and class 12 results

This year, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ISC, ICSE Results 2023 are expected to be released in the month of May. The ICSE Class 10 mark sheet and CISCE Class 12 Result can be downloaded by students from the Board's official website at cisce.org once they have been made public. The ICSE and ISC exams concluded on March 29 and March 31, respectively.

Tamil Nadu HSE SSC board exams results

The results of the Tamil Nadu High School Examination (HSE) will be announced on May 8 at 9.30 AM, according to an update from the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). At a press conference to be held at the Anna Centenary Library Conference, TN's minister of education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, will release the results of the public examination. For students to pass the TN board exam in 2023, they must receive at least 35 marks out of 100 in each subject. The results of the class 10 SSC exam will be announced shortly as well.

Andhra Pradesh SSC results

The SSC examination 2023 results are scheduled to be released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP). The exact time and date of the results, however, have not yet been announced. The BSEAP SSC exams were administered between April 3 and April 18 in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. State education minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the results for the first and second years of the AP Inter on April 26.

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two results

The results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination will likely be issued by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The Kerala state Class 10 exams took place from March 9 to March 29, 2023. Plus Two results could be released by May 25 while the SSLC results are expected to be out by May 20. For the Kerala SSLC exams in 2023, students must receive a minimum score of 35 per cent in each subject to be deemed passed.

Jharkhand Board Class 10 And Class 12 Results

Board exams for classes 10 and 12 were concluded by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on April 3 and April 5, respectively. Students who appeared for the Jharkhand Board can expect their results by the last week of May. However, there has been no official confirmation from the academic council on the same. Eligible students can obtain their results via the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

MP board class 10 and class 12 results

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results in May based on previous year trends. The date and time of the Madhya Pradesh Class 10 and 12 results announcement have not yet been made official by the board. The results will be announced at a press conference and then made available on the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 results

The results of the state board Class 12 exam for 2023 will be announced by the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) by the end of May. The process for the plus two evaluation will be completed by May 7, according to Samir Ranjan Dash, the state of Odisha's minister of schools and mass education. The results for all streams will then be announced by the end of May.

West Bengal Class 10 Results

The state Madhyamik (Class 10) 2023 results will be made public by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) by the end of May. WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly reportedly informed the media that the class 10 results this year will likely be announced around the third or fourth week of May. Once released, students who took the exam can check the class 10 results at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

