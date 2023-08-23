Boarding School To Honorary Doctorate, Know Ex-cricketer Suresh Raina's Educational Qualification

The former all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, Suresh Raina has made invaluable contributions to the country as a batsman and occasion bowler. In the 2011 World Cup, he was among the key players who brought the cup back to the country after 1983. Let’s take a look at the education qualification of the former Chennai Super Kings batter who recently opened his restaurant in the Netherlands.

Suresh Raina was born on November 27, 1986, in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh into a Kashmiri Pandit family from Rainawari. His father was an army officer in an ordinance factory.

He always had an interest in sports since childhood along with his studies. After completing his schooling at a boarding school, he decided to pursue his career in sports and moved to Lucknow to attend the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College. Raina has done his Bachelors in B Com. He is also the recipient of an honorary doctorate from Chennai’s Vels University.

Suresh Raina, in his career of 17 years, has played a total of 18 Test matches, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for Team India. He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, minutes after MS Dhoni did the same. Despite quitting international cricket, Raina continued to play domestic and franchise cricket. He was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad that won the IPL in 2021. Raina, however, in the following year was shockingly on the list of unsold players after CSK did not retain him. Following this, he announced his retirement from all forms of crickets in September 2022.

Suresh Raina was a CSK player since the Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2008 till his retirement and was one of the best players in the league over the years. During the suspension of CSK from the IPL for two years, he was the captain of the Gujarat Lions.

The former cricketer has now ventured into the food and beverage industry and opened a restaurant in Amsterdam named Raina Indian Restaurant.