Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Invites Applications To Hire Junior Executive Assistant

The Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited is inviting applications for the position of junior executive assistant. Both graduate freshers and experienced candidates can apply online at bankbmcbankltd.com. Eligible candidates will undergo an online test. The deadline for submitting applications for this cooperative bank is set for August 3. Further details will be communicated at a later stage.

Important dates

Online Application Begins - July 13

Last Date of Application - August 3

Last Date of Printing Application Form - August 18

Last Date of Fee Payment - July 13 to August 3

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an online exam. The exact details concerning the online test have not been disclosed yet.

Eligibility Criteria-

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the junior executive assistant post in Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited must hold a graduation degree in any discipline. Furthermore, one to two years of prior experience is also mandatory.

Age Limit:

For the post of junior executive assistant, candidates should not exceed the maximum age of 35 years. The age of the applicants will be calculated as of July 1.

How To Apply:

Visit the official website of Bombay Mercantile Bank - bmcbankltd.com.

Choose the tab “Click here for New Registration" and provide your name, contact details, and email-id.

Fill in all the required details in the online application, as changes will not be possible after clicking the ‘Complete Registration Button’.

Verify your details and save the application by clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save & Next’ buttons.

Upload your photo & signature as per the specified guidelines.

Preview and verify the entire application form before completing the registration.

Click on the ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed with payment.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.