Border Security Forces Releases Admit Card For Group B And Group C Exams 2023

The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued the admit card for the upcoming Group B and C written examination. Candidates who have successfully filled out the application form and are preparing to appear for the written exam can now download their admit cards from the official website of BSF at bsf.gov.in. To access the admit card, candidates need to provide their BSF roll number, date of birth, and captcha.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 281 seats in various positions within the BSF. Out of the total seats, 135 are designated for the post of BSF Head Constable, while there are 130 seats available for the position of BSF Constable. The remaining 16 seats are reserved for the post of BSF Sub Inspector.

The Phase 1 computer-based examination is scheduled to take place on August 6, 2023. The exam will be conducted in three shifts to accommodate all candidates:

Shift 1: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Shift 2: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Shift 3: 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM

For candidates appearing in the exam, here are the steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of the Border Security Force at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled “Download the Admit Card of BSF Multi Post Exam scheduled on 6th Aug 2023."

A new tab will open, prompting you to enter your login credentials. Fill in the required details and submit.

Upon successful login, the admit card for Group B and C positions will be displayed on the screen.

Review all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and click on the download option to save it for future reference.

The selection process for these positions will be conducted in two stages:

Stage 1: Descriptive and subjective written examination.

Stage 2: Document verification, physical efficiency test (PET), physical measurement test, medical examination, and trade test.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSF at bsf.gov.in for any further queries or information regarding the recruitment process.