BPSC 67th Mains: Candidates Can Now Upload Official Documents Ahead Of Results

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued an official notice recently, with the details regarding the results of its 67th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Mains. Candidates are required to upload their documents on the official website, starting today (September 1, 2023). More than 11,000 applicants appeared for the BPSC main examination. The 67th CCE mains’ written test was held on December 30 and 31, 2022; and on January 7, 2023, an examination took place to fill up 802 vacancies for different departments.

On September 30, 2022, the BPSC Prelims were held. The official notice stated that candidates can now upload their relevant documents and certificates on the official website by logging into their account with their password and username. The last date to upload the required documents is September 5 (100 KB PDF size).

After the declaration of the main exam, the candidates are required to appear for an interview along with the original documents and two sets of uploaded certificates. If the candidate fails to appear in the interview, the application will be rejected.

According to BPSC notifications, the result was supposed to be announced by August 31, but now it is expected to be released after September 5.

According to the officials, approximately within a week of the result date, a BPSC scorecard will be made public. The officials have yet to announce the official information regarding the result date or any further related information.

To check your result, you will need to:

Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the dashboard, select the option BPSC 67th CCE Main result.

You will be directed to a login page.

Submit the required documents, along with the registration number and name.

Click on the submit button and enter the captcha code.

Download the result and take a printout for further use.

Candidates are requested to submit the required documents before the due date of September 5 and visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in for regular updates. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a mains exam, and a personality exam.