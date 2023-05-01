BPSC 68th Mains 2023 Exam Admit Card Released, Steps to Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the hall tickets for the BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) mains 2023 exam. The admit cards be downloaded from BPSC’s official websites bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. by submitting the required details. Candidates are advised not to wait till the last day to download the BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 hall ticket. It must be noted that the BPSC admit card will not be sent to the applicants by post.

The BPSC preliminary exam was conducted on February 12 and the result was declared on March 27. A total of 3,590 candidates had cleared the BPSC 68th CCE preliminary exam. According to the official schedule, the BPSC 68th Main Exam 2023 will be held on May 12, 17, and 18. Through this recruitment exam, BPSC will fill up a total of 324 posts in the various department of the Bihar government.

Also read| AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Notification Released For Over 600 Posts, Salary up to Rs 2,08,700

BPSC 68th Main Exam Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit BPSC’s official page at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates need to log in to their account using their username and password.

Step 3: Soon after logging in, the BPSC 68th Main exam admits cards will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Save and download the BPSC 68th Main 2023 Exam admit card.

Step 5: Take a hard copy of the hall ticket for further reference and need.

BPSC 68th Main Exam Pattern

The combined competitive exam will be held with four papers. The exam will include subjects like general Hindi, general studies – 1 and 2, and optional papers. Applicants will have to choose one paper out of 34 optional subject papers. The recruitment test will be conducted for a total of 900 marks.

Those who clear the BPSC 68th Mains Exam will have to appear for the personality or interview round. The personality test or round is tentatively scheduled to be held on August 11 and will be conducted for a total of 120 marks. The final result for the BPSC 68th recruitment exam will be declared on October 9.

Read all the Latest Education News here