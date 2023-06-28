BPSC 69th CCE Notification Released for 346 Vacancies, Registrations to Begin from July 15

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) and other exams on June 27. The online registration process for prelims will begin on July 15 and end on August 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up a total of 346 vacancies in various departments. The Combined Competitive Exam will be administered in three phases namely the preliminary exam, mains exam, and the personality test. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on September 30, followed by the mains exam which will take place in February 2024. The interview process or personality test will be held between April and May 2024.

BPSC 69th CCE: Vacancy Details

A total of 235 vacancies (plus 73 reserved for women) are for the BPSC 69th Combined Competitive Examination. Meanwhile, for other exams, there are a total of 111 openings (plus 29 reserved for women applicants).

BPSC 69th CCE: Application Fee

General category candidates will pay Rs 600 as an application fee. While the registration fee for SC, ST, female, and PWD applicants is Rs 150. Candidates should keep in mind that a biometric fee of Rs 200 is also applied for every post.

BPSC 69th CCE: Selection Process

The preliminary exam will be the same for all candidates and will be for a total of 150 marks. There will be negative markings for every wrong answer. Candidates selected to appear in the main exam will have to sit for a general Hindi exam which is 100 marks, along with two general studies exam papers for 300 marks each and one essay for 300 marks - bringing the total marks to 1,000. The personality test or round will be for 120 marks.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be called for the mains exam and interview round. The commission will prepare the final merit list on the basis of the mains written exam and interview round. It is important to note that the weightage of the mains exam and interview marks for the final merit list will be different in a few posts.