BPSC 69th Exam To Be Held On Sep 30, Admit Cards To Release Soon

The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the date to conduct 69th exam. In accordance with the notification, BPSC 69th will be conducted on September 30 in a single shift between 12 PM to 2 PM. Candidates can check the information on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Following the past trends, the BPSC admit card will be out by third week of September 2023. Official confirmation is awaited!

According to the commission, there will be objective-type questions on the paper, and for each erroneous response, one-third of the total marks for that question will be subtracted. The number of positions that must be filled through the 69th Integrated CCE 2023 has additionally increased.

The commission first announced 379 openings, but in July that number rose to 442. The commission currently has 475 openings after receiving 33 additional vacancies recently. The BPSC 69th Integrated CCE’s registration period came to a conclusion in August. The preliminary exam will be followed by mains and personality test. The vital exam will take place in February 2024 after the preliminary exam, which is schedule for September 30. Between April and May 2024, the interview or personality test will be conducted.

For a total of 150 marks, the preliminary exam will be administered to all applicants in the same way. Every incorrect response will receive a lower score. Candidates who are chosen to take the main exam will have to complete a general Hindi exam for 100 points, two general studies exam papers worth 300 points each, and one essay worth 300 points, for a total of 1,000 points. The personality assessment will carry 120 points.

Candidates will be summoned for the main exam and interview if they pass the BPSC 69th preliminary exam. Based on the results of the mains written exam and interview phase, the commission will create the final merit list. It is significant to note that for some positions, the weighted average of the main exam and interview scores will differ from the final merit list.