BPSC Assistant Director/DPRO Final Result 2021 Declared on bpsc.bih.nic.in, How To Check

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the final result for the BPSC Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer Competitive Examination 2021 on July 31. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Director/DPRO interview round can check their results on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic. in. The commission has released the list of selected candidates (category-wise) for the Assistant Director/DPRO posts. The final result mentions the candidate’s name, roll number, merit number, gender, category-wise vacancies and others.

The online registration process for BPSC Assistant Director/DPRO started on February 16 and concluded on March 12. Through this recruitment exam, the commission will fill up a total of 31 vacancies in the organisation. The interview round for BPSC Assistant Director/DPRO was held from July 11 to July 14 and around 83 candidates had appeared for it.

The preliminary written exam for BPSC Assistant Director/DPRO was held from November 26 to November 28, 2022. After which shortlisted candidates had to appear for the interview round.

BPSC Assistant Director/DPRO Recruitment 2021: Category-Wise Vacancies

Unreserved: 10 men and women 4

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 3 men and women 1

Schedule Caste (SC): 6 men and women 2

Schedule Tribe (ST): 1

Economically Backward Classes (EBC): 7 men and women 1.

Backward Classes (BC) 3 men and women 1.

BPSC Assistant Director/DPRO Final Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Go to Bihar Public Service Commission’s official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic. in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that says – ‘Final Results: Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2021)’. Then click on it.

Step 3: As the new page opens, the pdf file will display the BPSC Assistant Director/DPRO Final Result.

Step 4: Check for your name on the list and download it.

BPSC has also mentioned the cut-off marks for written as well as final exams. The cut-off scores for the BPSC Assistant Director/DPRO exam are the minimum qualifying marks that have been set by the commission to shortlist eligible applicants. In addition, the final selection list mentions the names of applicants who have successfully cleared both the written test and the interview. For more updates and details, candidates can read the official notice and check the main website of BPSC.