BPSC Assistant Mains 2022 Application Process Begins at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Apply By August 16

The online registration process for the BPSC Assistant (Mains) Competitive Examination 2022 started on July 27 by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates can apply for the competitive exam by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in and the online application process will conclude on August 16.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022: Category-Wise Vacancy Details

Unreserved (UR): 23 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 8 posts

Schedule Caste (SC): 7 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 4 posts

Backward classes (BC): 1 post

BC (Women): 1 post

BPSC Assistant Mains Exam 2022: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to BPSC’s official portal atonlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to log in using their username and password.

Step 3: After logging in, fill out the application form as directed.

Step 4: Pay the essential fee and check all the details on the form.

Step 5: Finally submit the BPSC Assistant Mains Examform as asked.

BPSC Assistant Mains Exam 2022: Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. Whereas, SC/ST/Female candidates/PwD category applicants need to pay Rs 200.

BPSC Assistant Mains Exam 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of three stages - Preliminary Exam, Mains Examination and Selection-cum-Merit List. Those who have qualified for the preliminary exam can apply for the main exam. On July 14, the commission announced the BPSC Assistant Prelims Result 2022. The Mains exam date will be released in due course.

The BPSC’s Assistant Mains Exam will be conducted in an objective-type format including two sections - General Knowledge and General Hindi. The General Knowledge exam will be for 150 marks and consist of 150 questions. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 15 minutes. The General Hindi section will also be for a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes. The exam will comprise 100 questions for a total of 100 marks.

BPSC Assistant Mains Exam 2022: Salary

Candidates who are recruited as BPSC Assistants would be paid in the Pay Matrix Level 7 range of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.