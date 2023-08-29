BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon, How To Check

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is anticipated to announce the result of the 67th Combined Competitive Mains Examination (CCE) 2022 soon. Once it is declared, candidates who appeared for it can download their results by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 11,607 candidates who passed the preliminary exam appeared for the BPSC 67th CCE Mains Exam, this year. The main exam was held on December 12, 2022 and the preliminary exam was conducted on September 30, 2022. The result of the 67th Prelims exam was released on November 17.

According to reports, after a week of the BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result declaration, the scorecard for candidates will be released on the main portal. On August 16, the Chairman of BPSC, Atul Prasad shared an update on the 67th CCE Mains Result via a tweet. He informed that the 67th CCE Mains result is ready and they are currently waiting for the High Court’s clearance to announce it.

“67th CCE Mains result is ready & we are waiting for the Hon’ble Court’s clearance to declare it. Successful candidates will get an opportunity to change their service preferences,” reads BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad’s post on X (formally known as Twitter).

In July, the Chairman of BPSC announced that the 67th CCE Mains result will be declared by mid-August 2023. He further informed candidates to submit their certificates online for pre-verification to rule out any defect.

BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to BPSC’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the BPSC 67th CCE Mains result 2022 link, once activated.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the login details (such as roll number, date of birth, etc). Then click on submit.

Step 4: The BPSC 67th CCE Mains Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the BPSC 67th CCE Mains result.

Candidates who clear the BPSC 67th CCE Mains exam will be called for the personality test round. The Bihar Public Service Commission is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 802 vacancies in different departments under the state government. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of the BPSC preliminary exam, mains exam, and personality test. For more updates and related details, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BPSC.