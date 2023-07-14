BPSC Increases Vacancies For 69th CCE & Other Integrated Competitive Exam; Apply At bpsc.bih.nic.in

A good news for the government job aspirants that Bihar Public Service Commission has increased the vacancies for 69th Combined Competitive Examination and Integrated Competitive Exam. With this, there are currently 379 positions that will be filled through the Integrated BPSC 69th CCE. In its first notification, the vacancies was 346 (excluding for women). Departments that will recruit employees through this exam have announced 33 more vacancies for various positions, according to the announcement.

The online registration process for prelims will begin on July 15 and end on August 5. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The preliminary exam will be followed by mains and personality test. The vital exam will take place in February 2024 after the preliminary exam, which is schedule for September 30. Between April and May 2024, the interview or personality test will be conducted.

BPSC 69TH CCE: Application Fee

Candidates in the general category must submit an application fee of Rs 600. While SC, ST, female, and PWD applicants must pay Rs 150 as a registration fee. Candidates should be aware that each position also requires payment of a Rs 200 for biometric fee.

BPSC 69TH CCE: Selection Process

For a total of 150 marks, the preliminary exam will be administered to all applicants in the same way. Every incorrect response will receive a lower score. Candidates who are chosen to take the main exam will have to complete a general Hindi exam for 100 points, two general studies exam papers worth 300 points each, and one essay worth 300 points, for a total of 1,000 points. The personality assessment will carry 120 points.

Candidates will be summoned for the main exam and interview if they pass the preliminary exam. Based on the results of the mains written exam and interview phase, the commission will create the final merit list. It is significant to note that for some positions, the weighted average of the main exam and interview scores will differ from the final merit list.