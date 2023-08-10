BPSC Admit Card 2023 Live: Check Steps on How To download BPSC Admit Card

BPSC Admit Card 2023 Live: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards for the Bihar teacher recruitment examination today, August 10. The admit cards will be available at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment exam is being held for TGT, and PGT posts to fill a total of 1,70,461 vacancies. The exam will be held on August 24, 25, and 26, in two shifts on each day. The morning shift will run from 10 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon shift will be held from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must ensure that they have downloaded their admission cards by August 20.