CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023UP School NewsGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » BPSC Admit Card 2023 Live: Check Steps on How To download BPSC Admit Card

Live now

BPSC Admit Card 2023 Live: Check Steps on How To download BPSC Admit Card

Stay updated with live updates on BPSC Teacher Admit Card 2023 release. Get the latest news on Bihar teacher recruitment, download hall tickets at BPSC official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Stay informed about the exam schedule and important instructions at news18.com.

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 13:18 IST

Bihar, India

BPSC teacher recruitment admit card soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representative Image)

BPSC Admit Card 2023 Live: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards for the Bihar teacher recruitment examination today, August 10. The admit cards will be available at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment exam is being held for TGT, and PGT posts to fill a total of 1,70,461 vacancies. The exam will be held on August 24, 25, and 26, in two shifts on each day. The morning shift will run from 10 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon shift will be held from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must ensure that they have downloaded their admission cards by August 20.

Aug 10, 2023 13:18 IST

BPSC Admit Card 2023 to be Available Till THIS Date

BPSC has asked all the applicants to download the admit card from August 10 up till August 20. Detailed information regarding the examination center code will be made available from August 21.

Aug 10, 2023 13:15 IST

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Admit Card 2023 Today

BPSC is all set to issue admit cards for teacher recruitment exam today, August 10 on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be held on August 24, 25, and 26.

Latest News

Latest Blogs