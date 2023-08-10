BPSC Admit Card 2023 Live: Check Steps on How To download BPSC Admit Card

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 13:18 IST
Bihar, India
BPSC Admit Card 2023 Live: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards for the Bihar teacher recruitment examination today, August 10. The admit cards will be available at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment exam is being held for TGT, and PGT posts to fill a total of 1,70,461 vacancies. The exam will be held on August 24, 25, and 26, in two shifts on each day. The morning shift will run from 10 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon shift will be held from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates must ensure that they have downloaded their admission cards by August 20.
BPSC has asked all the applicants to download the admit card from August 10 up till August 20. Detailed information regarding the examination center code will be made available from August 21.
