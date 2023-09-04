BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Document Verification Schedule Released

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the document verification schedules for the Bihar Public Service Commission School Teacher Recruitment 2023. On the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, applicants who took part in the recruitment examinations for primary, secondary, and higher secondary school educators can access the document verification program.

The schedule states that from September 4 to September 7, 2023, the verification of documents for secondary school teachers (Classes 9–10) would take place. The document verification for teachers of classes 11 and 12 in higher secondary schools is scheduled to take place from September 7 to September 12, 2023.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Documents For Verification

-Reservation certificate

-Address Proof

-Disability Certificate

-Former servicemen Certificate

-Employed teacher documents

-CTET/ BTET Paper-1 Certificate

-Bihar STET paper-1 and 2 Certificate

-Competency Document/ Certificate

Candidates are requested to submit the required documents before the due date of September 5 and visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in for regular updates. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a mains exam, and a personality exam. On September 30, 2022, the BPSC Prelims were held.

The official notice stated that candidates can now upload their relevant documents and certificates on the official website by logging into their account with their password and username. The last date to upload the required documents is September 5 (100 KB PDF size).

BPSC has released a total number of 170461 vacancies for the posts of School Teachers in Primary School, Madhyamic Middle School TGT, and Ucch Madhyamic School PGT. There are 79943 posts for the primary teachers for classes 1-5. A total of 32, 916 posts have been released for the TGT teachers for classes 9-10. Vacancies for PGT teachers for classes 11-12 are 57,602 posts.

Recently, BPSC TRE admit cards were also released on August 10, which candidates can download by August 20 on the official website. The exams are expected to be conducted between August 24 and August 26. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, which are 10 am to 12 pm; and 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Details regarding the examination centre will be available on August 21. The registration process started on June 15 for the recruitment of 1,70,461 teachers.