BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins for Over 1.7 Lakh Vacancies

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the registration process for BPSC teacher recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply for the recruitment process online on or before July 12 at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,70,461 teaching posts across primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. Of all the vacancies, 79,943 are for primary teachers (classes 1 to 5), and 32,916 are for trained graduate teacher positions for classes 9 to 10. Additionally, there are 57,602 vacant posts for teachers in classes 11 to 12.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: For primary teacher posts, candidates should have passed class 12 and possess a Diploma in Education (D.Ed) or a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), or a Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Additionally, they should have qualified for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET). Similarly, for the secondary teacher post, candidates should hold a graduate degree and possess a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or a Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). They should also have qualified for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET).

For postgraduate teacher posts, candidates should have a postgraduate degree and possess a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or a Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Additionally, they should have qualified for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET).

Age Criteria: For primary teachers, the minimum age requirement is 18 years, while for TGT/PGT (Trained Graduate Teacher/Post Graduate Teacher) positions, the minimum age requirement is 21 years. Male candidates applying for these teaching positions should not exceed the age of 37 years, while female candidates should not exceed the age of 40 years.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1 - Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in, the official website of BPSC.

Step 2 - Look for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link on the home page and click on it.

Step 3 - Register yourself and login to your account.

Step 4 - Fill the necessary details in the form and proceed to pay the application fees.

Step 5 - After completing the form, click on the submit button.

Step 6 - Your application has been successfully submitted.

Step 7 - Download the submitted page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Application fees for SC, and ST, women candidates, and physically handicapped candidates is Rs 200 while for other candidates, it is Rs 750. The fees must be paid in online mode only.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process will involve a written examination conducted in an objective mode. The written test will cover subjects such as language and general studies.