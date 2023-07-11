BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till July 15

The last date to register for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 has been extended to July 15 by the Bihar Public Service Commission. Previously, the deadline to apply for the posts was till July 12, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The registration process commenced on June 15. Once the application process ends, the commission will release the admit cards. The BPSC Teacher Recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 24 to 27.

This year, the recruitment drive will fill a total of 1,70,461 teacher positions. Out of these, 79,943 vacancies are for primary teachers, 32,916 for secondary teachers, and 57,602 for postgraduate teachers.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: For the role of primary teacher, candidates must have cleared class 12 and hold a D.Ed., B.Ed., or B.El.Ed. They must also clear the CTET or BTET paper-1.

For the role of secondary teacher, candidates should have completed their graduation and possess a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed. degree. Additionally, they are required to pass the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) paper-1.

Finally, candidates aspiring to become post graduate teachers need to have a postgraduate degree in their respective subject, along with a B.Ed. or B.El.Ed qualification. They must also successfully clear the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) paper-2.

Age Limit: The maximum age limit for unreserved (male) candidates is 37 years. However, for the backward class, extremely backward class, backward class women, and unreserved women, the maximum age limit is extended to 40 years. SC, ST candidates have a maximum age limit of 42 years.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Navigate toonlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, the official website of BPSC.

Step 2: Choose the option ‘BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link’ on the homepage.

Step 3: By adding the required details, register yourself and proceed.

Step 4: Next, fill in the application form and through different payment modes, pay your application fee.

Step 5: Before submitting, check all the details carefully.

Step 6: If required, you can download and print your confirmation page.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

There are some application fees allotted for each category. For general, OBC, EWS, and candidates from other states, the application fee is Rs. 750. On the other hand, for SC, ST, PH, and candidates from Bihar, the application fee is reduced to Rs. 200. It is important to note that the payment can be made through various modes like credit card, debit card, or net banking.