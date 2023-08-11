BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2023 Released; Steps To Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for teacher recruitment exam. Applicants can download the BPSC Teacher Admit Card from official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam will be administered in two shifts on each of the days of August 24, 25, and 26, according to a notification. The morning shift will take place between 10 AM and 12 PM, and the afternoon shift is scheduled between 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

BPSC TEACHER RECRUITMENT EXAM ADMIT CARD 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Public Service Commission’s official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the Bihar teacher recruitment 2023 admit card download link and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: The Bihar teacher recruitment 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the admit card and take a printout of it for future records.

Those who qualify must log in to their online dashboards and upload two 25 KB passport-size pictures, as directed by the commission. On August 21, candidates will be able to access comprehensive exam center information on the BPSC website. By August 20, candidates must make sure they have downloaded their admission cards.

The posts of TGT, PGT, or primary teacher will be given to those who pass the recruiting exam. The recruitment drive by BPSC aims to fill 1,70,461 teacher openings. Candidates must appear at the exam center one hour before the examination begins. They must ensure that the OMR papers are properly sealed before leaving the testing room. It is advisable that candidates bring extra copies of their admission cards for each shift to give to the invigilators.

In addition to their admission card, candidates must bring a valid government ID to the exam location. Candidates must arrive at the exam location by the time specified on their admit card in order to avoid last-minute issues.