BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam Admit Card to be Released Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be issuing the admit cards for the Bihar teacher recruitment examination today, August 10. The commission’s official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in, will host the admit cards.

According to a notification released on August 9, the exam will be held on August 24, 25, and 26, with two shifts on each day. The morning shift will run from 10 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon shift will be held from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates who pass the recruiting exam will be assigned to positions such as TGT, PGT, or Primary Teacher. BPSC’s recruitment campaign intends to fill 1,70,461 teacher vacancies.

Prior to obtaining their admit cards, the commission has instructed those who are eligible to go onto their online dashboards and upload two passport-size photos of 25 KB. On August 21, applicants will be able to get complete information regarding exam centres on the BPSC website. Candidates must ensure that they have downloaded their admission cards by August 20.

BPSC Teacher recruitment exam admit card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Public Service Commission’s official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the Bihar teacher recruitment 2023 admit card download link and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: The Bihar teacher recruitment 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the admit card and take a printout of it for future records.

Candidates are required to arrive at the centre of the exam one hour before the examination begins. Before leaving the examination hall, they must check that the OMR papers are sealed appropriately. Candidates are advised to carry extra copies of their admit cards for each shift, which must be submitted to the invigilators.

Candidates will need to carry a valid government ID to the exam venue in addition to their admit card. To avoid last-minute problems, it is critical for candidates to arrive at the exam venue at the time specified on their admit card