BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023 Application Deadline Extended Until July 15

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023 to July 15. Previously, the last date was set as July 12. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment on the official website of BPSC, https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home. The application process commenced on June 15. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,70,461 vacancies for teachers at the primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels.

Age Limit for BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023:

For male candidates in the unreserved category, the maximum age limit is 37 years, while for backward or extremely backward class, backward class women, and unreserved women, it is 40 years. There is an age relaxation for candidates belonging to the SC or ST category, with the maximum age limit set at 42 years.

Application Fee for BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023:

The application fee for filling out the application form is Rs. 750. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, physically disabled, and women categories are required to pay Rs. 200 as the application fee.

Steps to Apply for BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of BPSC, https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home.

On the home page, click on the “BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023" link.

Register on the portal and proceed with the application form.

Fill out the form with all the necessary information.

Upload all the mandatory documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form.

Take a copy of the form for future reference.

Important Dates for BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023:

Starting Date of Application: June 15, 2023

Closing Date of Application: July 15, 2023

Admit Card Release Date: To be Announced

Exam Date: To be Announced

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023:

Candidates are required to have a Bachelor’s degree with 50% aggregate marks and a B.Ed. degree from a recognized university for primary teachers applying for teaching classes 1st to 5th. For TGT teachers, a bachelor’s or master’s degree in a related subject with 50% aggregate marks and a BAed, B.Ed., or BSC degree. PGT teachers should hold a master’s degree with a minimum of 45% marks and a B.Ed. degree with a minimum of 55% marks.

Candidates will have to undergo a written examination, following which a merit list will be prepared. Selected candidates will be notified via email.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the guidelines and eligibility criteria before applying for the BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023.