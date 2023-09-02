BPSC Teachers Recruitment Exam: Correction Window Now Open Till September 3, Checks Details

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has come up with an important notice for the candidates who have applied for the teachers recruitment examination. The notice informs that the aspirants can correct their forms for any mistakes on the official website of BPSC, i.e-bpsc.bih.nic.in. The changes can be done in the headers like reservation category, caste, birth date, nature of the disability, address, and educational qualification.

The form edit window was opened on September 1 and will be available for the candidates till September 3. The aspirants who want to make the changes under these headers should also attach the necessary documents related to it.

BPSC Teachers Recruitment Examination was held from August 24 to August 26 for the vacancies related to PRT (Primary Teachers) TGT (Trained Graduate Teachers) and PGT (Postgraduate Teachers). The teachers recruitment exam was held for 1,70,461 vacancies and BPSC also issued the answer key for the exam earlier. The candidates can download the answer key by clicking on the official website of BPSC.

BPSC has also rolled out another notice for the candidates on which it has displayed the provisional answers for the examination. These answers can also be checked on the official website of BPSC. If the candidates are dissatisfied with any information, they can file a complaint from September 5 to 7. They will require their user ID and password to log on to the official website of BPSC.

Other Important Information

1. Only the candidates who have applied for the Bihar Teachers Recruitment Examination can opt for these changes. New application forms will not be considered.

2. The candidates who have applied for the primary teacher posts and want to change their B.Ed. (Bachelor in Education) certificate to Diploma in Elementary Education will be informed afterwards about the same.

3. The candidates are required to fill in only those details that they can prove with the available documents. They should not file any other details that they cannot support with any document. If the aspirant indulges in any malpractices, their details will not be considered. This can also have a negative impact on their application filed for the teacher recruitment examination.