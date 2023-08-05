BPSC To Release Admit Cards For Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Soon

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is gearing up to release the admit cards for the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination 2023. With a staggering number of vacancies available, this examination presents a significant opportunity for aspiring teachers in the state. Here are all the essential details for candidates planning to apply and appear for the examination.

The online application process commenced on June 15, providing interested individuals with an opportunity to register for the coveted positions. The initial deadline for applications was July 12, but the BPSC extended it to July 15, allowing aspirants more time to complete the process.

For candidates eager to secure their admit cards, the good news is that the BPSC will make them available on August 15. These admit cards will serve as an entry ticket for the examination, which is scheduled to be held on August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2023. Aspirants can access the official website of BPSC at https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/ to download their admit cards.

The candidates who have already applied have an age limit specified for the positions. For unreserved male applicants, the maximum age limit is 37 years, while for SC/ST candidates, it is 42 years.

It’s important to be aware of the application fees as well. SC/ST, female, and disabled candidates had paid a fee of Rs 200, whereas other candidates paid Rs 750.

The total number of vacancies available for the teaching positions stands at an impressive 1,70,461. These openings are for teachers who will be responsible for classes 1 and between 9-12.

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official BPSC website at https://bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Navigate to the “Admit Card" hyperlink and click on it.

Enter the application number and password provided during the application process.

Click the “Download Admit Card" button to access and save the admit card.

Make sure to print a copy for examination day.

The examination will consist of two parts: a written test and an interview. The written exam will comprise two papers: a language paper and a general studies paper. Candidates must prepare for languages like English, Hindi, Urdu, and Bengali. The general studies paper will encompass topics such as elementary mathematics, mental ability test, general awareness, general science, social science, Indian national movements, geography, and environment. The written exam will last for four hours and will be conducted in an MCQ format.

Those who qualify the written test will progress to the interview stage, where they will have an opportunity to showcase their abilities and expertise in their chosen field.