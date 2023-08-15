Brain Teaser: Can You Answer These Trivia Questions On Indian Independence?

A wave of patriotic enthusiasm has spread throughout India as its people join hands to commemorate the 77th Independence Day today, the day when the shackles of British rule were broken off and an independent nation was formed. India’s Independence Day is a testament to its people’s indomitable spirit and the uphill battle that they travelled in order to obtain their freedom.

Here are some engaging trivia questions that delve into history, exploring the significant events, and intriguing anecdotes that have defined the nation’s journey to freedom. So, get ready to put your knowledge to the test and know more about India’s momentous celebration of independence

Q.1. When was the National Anthem of India officially adopted?

Answer – At the time of independence, India did not have an official national anthem. Although Rabindranath Tagore penned ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in 1911, it was formally accepted as the national anthem on January 25, 1950.

Q.2. Why was August 15 chosen by Lord Mountbatten to transfer power to India?

Answer – The British Parliament gave Lord Mountbatten until 30 June 1948 to transfer authority, but he picked 15 August 1947 since it was the second anniversary of Japan’s surrender to the Allied Force

Q.3. Did Mahatma Gandhi celebrate India’s Independence?

Answer – On August 15, 1947, Mahatma Gandhi did not observe India’s Independence Day. Gandhiji was on a hunger strike in Kolkata on that particular day to put an end to the riots resulting from the partition.

Q.4. Why are the dates of Independence day Different in both India and Pakistan?

Answer – In the Indian Independence Bill, the date of August 15 was specified for both India and Pakistan’s independence. Mountbatten, however, opted to transfer power to Pakistan on the 14th in order to attend both nations’ independence celebrations.

Q.5. Where was the first unofficial flag of India hoisted?

Answer – On August 7, 1906, in Calcutta’s Parsi Bagan Square, the country’s first unofficial flag was hoisted. Vande Mataram was inscribed in the centre of this flag, which featured three stripes of red, yellow, and green.

Q.6. When was the National Song of India officially adopted?

Answer – Vande Mataram, India’s national anthem, was written in 1882 by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. It was a passage from his book Anandamath. It was designated as India’s national song on January 24, 1950.