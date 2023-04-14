Brain Teaser: Where is Red Sea? Who is the Governor of RBI? Can you Answer These GK Questions?

General Knowledge is not only important for competitive exams, but it is also very important in our day-to-day life. Having strong general knowledge always proves beneficial and that’s why you should keep working on it by solving GK questions. Today we have brought you the answers to some important and interesting questions. These 10 GK questions will increase your general knowledge and will also help you in competitive exams.

Question. How many years did it take to build the Taj Mahal?

Answer: 20 years

Question. Diamond is made up of which metal?

Answer: Carbon

Question. Which airport in India is operated only by solar energy?

Answer: Kochi International Airport

Question. Who is the current governor of RBI?

Answer: Shaktikanta Das

Question. Who is the present chairperson of CBSE?

Answer: Nidhi Chhibber

Question. Who was the first law minister of India?

Answer: Bhimrao Ambedkar

Question. Who was the first Indian to become the President of the United Nations General Assembly?

Answer: Vijay Lakshmi Pandit

Question. Where is ‘Red Sea’ and why is it called ‘Red Sea’?

Answer: The Red Sea is an inlet of the Indian Ocean between Africa and Asia. The Red Sea is the saltiest sea. A popular hypotheses about the origins of the Red Sea’s name is that it contains a cyanobacteria called Trichodesmium erythraeum, which turns the normally blue-green water a reddish-brown.

Question. Which gas is responsible for global warming?

Answer: Carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated gases.

