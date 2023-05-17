Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 Tomorrow, Check Last 5 Year's Pass Percentage

The Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha, will announce the Odisha BSE Class 10 results tomorrow, May 18, 2023. Approximately 5,85,730 students participated in the BSE Odisha matric board exams and are eagerly anticipating the announcement of the Odisha class 10 result 2023. Once out, the candidates will be able to access their Class 10 matric results on the official websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In addition to these websites, students can also check Odisha Class 10 Result 2023 through alternative methods such as SMS and DigiLocker. The credentials required to access the Class 10th result 2023 Odisha is roll number and date of birth.

Upon the release of the results, students will receive information, including the total number of students who passed, the pass percentage, and the list of top performers. To pass the examination, candidates must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects. If a candidate fails to meet this requirement, they will be required to appear for supplementary exams. The last year’s passing percentage was 90.55 per cent.

Odisha Class 10 Result 2023: Past 5 Years Pass Percentage

2022- 90.55%

2021- 97.89%

2020- 85.5%

2019- 70-78%

2018- 92.47%

BSE conducted the Odisha board Class 10 exams 2023 from March 10 to March 17. The online BSE Odisha 10th result mark sheet will be provisional and students will have to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

Odisha Class 10 Result mark sheet will include details like the name of the student, school name, school code, session, subject code, subject-wise marks, theory marks, practical marks, overall grades, pass or fail, and grand total.

All students who have appeared for the exams are advised to review the BSE Odisha Class 10 Marksheet 2023. It is essential to verify the various details mentioned in the mark sheet before downloading it for further use. In case any discrepancies are found, it is important to contact the relevant authority responsible for issuing the report card to rectify the errors.