The Board Of Secondary Education Odisha announced that next year board examinations for class 10th will start from February 20, 2024. The Odisha board examination will conclude on March 4, 2024. In an official notification, the board communicated that the annual High School Certificate, Madhyama and State Open School Certificate Examination for 2024 academic cycle will commence on February 20 and end on March 4, 2024.

Other details of the date sheet will be announced later. Further in the communication, it was apprised that the examination forms for 2024 board exams will be filled by the students in the month of October. While the evaluation of answer sheets will start from March 12 for a period of atleast 12 days. Moreover, the notification also announced that the half-yearly board examination of Class 10 and Madhyama will be conducted from September 13 to 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced the results of the Matriculation or annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination. A total of 5,21,444 candidates had appeared in the annual state board examination for the year 2023, of which 5,12,460 successfully cleared the examination. The overall pass percentage stands at 96.19 per cent.

This year the pass rate for girls is 97.05 per cent and the pass rate for boys is 95.75 per cent. The performance of students in Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts was the best, each scoring 97.99 per cent pass percentage, while Malkangari district was at the bottom with 92.68 per cent pass percentage. Of the total pass out, 2,58,827 students were girls and 2,53,633 were boys.

The examination was held from March 10 to March 20, 2023, at 3218 centres across the state. The results were formally announced by the School and Mass Education Minister Pramila Mallik at the Board’s Cuttack office at 10 am on May 18 in the presence of the Principal Secretary of the Mass Education Department and the Board’s President and Secretary.