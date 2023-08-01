BSEAP Releases AP SSC Model Paper With Blueprints For 2024 At bse.ap.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released a model paper along with blueprints of marks and weightage for the AP SSC students. The model paper will help students for their next academic year board exams 2024. Students who will register for the AP SSC Board exam 2024 can download the subject-wise AP SSC model paper from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

1- Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in

2- Under quick link section, select on the link that mentions SSC Public Examination 2024 Model Question Papers , Blue Prints and Weightage Tables.

3- Once selected, the page will re-direct students to the SSC subject-wise model question paper page.

4- A subject wise table will display and candidates can select and download the model paper.

5- Save the AP SSC 2024 model paper for future references.

Further, it was announced by the Andhra Pradesh board that there will be no weightage for internal papers to be conducted in class 10th exam. From the next academic year, SSC board examination will be conducted for a total of 100 marks for all the six subjects each. The six subjects include first language, second language, third language, mathematics, general science and social studies.

Meanwhile, this year Nandyal District has the least passing percentage of 60.39% while Parvathipuram Manyam top district with 87.47% pass percentage. A total of 933 schools have got 100% pass results, while 38 schools have got 0% pass results. The AP SSC board had announced the date of the supplementary examination along with the results. The students took supplementary exam started on June 2 and concluded on June 10, 2023.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana while addressing the conference said that schools with 100% pass rates will receive rewards. For students who are discouraged by their scores on tests, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has shared various helplines. To raise the quality and expand access to education in the state, the government would also look at the CBSE model of education.