CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » BSEB 10th Board Exams 2024: Dummy Registration Card Out, Apply for Correction by July 3
1-MIN READ

BSEB 10th Board Exams 2024: Dummy Registration Card Out, Apply for Correction by July 3

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 12:13 IST

Bihar, India

The board will also release the subject-wise grades for the exams (Representative Image)

The board will also release the subject-wise grades for the exams (Representative Image)

Students are allowed to make changes in their name, rectify any error in spelling in the name of their mother or father, can change their photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subjects chosen for the matric exam, etc

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 10 dummy registration card for the Bihar board matric exams 2024. Candidates can download BSEB class 10th dummy registration card from the website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates will have to key in the required login credentials at the website.

After downloading the BSEB 10th dummy registration card from the BSEB website candidates can check out if there are any errors. Students are allowed to make changes in their name, rectify any error in spelling in the name of their mother or father, can change their photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subjects chosen for the matric exam, etc.

The Bihar board will also allow the students to rectify errors in the class 10th dummy registration cards. Students will have to inform the school heads of mistakes by July 3, 2023.

BSEB 10TH DUMMY REGISTRATION CARD 2024: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the link provided on the website, ‘For Download Dummy Registration Card - Click Here.’

Step 3: Enter the requisite credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the Bihar 10th dummy registration card

BSEB 10TH DUMMY REGISTRATION CARD 2024: HOW TO EDIT

Step 1: Visit the board’s official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Registration Card Correction’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Make the required changes

Step 5: Save and download the acknowledgment page for future use

No further modifications or edits will be accepted once the final registration card has been submitted. Students must thoroughly check all the information on their registration card before submitting it since changes cannot be made after the submission stage. The registration for the Class 10 board examination 2024 ended on January 16. The dummy registration cards will be available for download for those who finished the application process. Class 9 students were required to pay the application fee and fill out the form.

About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. bseb
  2. Bihar Board
  3. Board Exams 2023
first published:June 28, 2023, 12:13 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 12:13 IST