BSEB 2023 Releases OFSS Third Merit List For Inter Admissions At ofssbihar.in; Steps To Download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the third merit list for state Online Facilitation System (OFFS). Students can download the OFFS Bihar third merit list from the official website of BSEB at ofssbihar.in. To retrieve the BSEB OFSS third merit list 2023, students will have to enter their district name from the dropdown list on the login window. Along with the merit list, the Bihar board has announced the college and district-level cut-off marks for all three streams— Science, Arts, and Commerce.

The OFSS Bihar merit list is issued for students seeking admission to intermediate programmes of Arts, Science, Commerce, Agriculture and Vocational courses. Students whose names appear on the merit list are eligible for admission in Class 11. BSEB released the first merit list 2023 for the Bihar Class 11 admission on June 27. While the second merit or selection list was published on July 18. The final selection list was released for those seats that were still available.

OFSS Bihar Third Merit List 2023: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB at ofssbihar.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the link provided for ‘BSEB OFSS third merit list’.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the district name from the dropdown list. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The BSEB OFSS third merit list 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check for your name on the list and download it.

After the release of the merit list, students whose names have been mentioned are advised to report to their allotted school or college to complete the admission procedure. To confirm their seats, will also have to submit all the original copies of required documents and pay the admission fee. Those who fail to do so, will not be granted admission.

BSEB developed this online system titled as Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) that enables eligible students to take admission in intermediate courses of Arts/Commerce/ Science/Agriculture/Vocational in different Colleges/Schools that are affiliated and recognised with the Bihar board. For more details, candidates must check the official website of BSEB.