BSEB Begins Matric Registrations For Board Examination 2025 At secondary.biharboardonline.com; Know How To Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has begun the registration process for the class 9th students for the matric examination to be held in 2025. Candidates who are studying in regular or open schools in state can register for the Bihar Board 2025 matric examination online. The process has to be completed by respective school heads from the official portal of the Secondary Bihar Education Board, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The deadline to submit the application form for BSEB class 10th board examination 2025 is July 14.

BSEB Matric 2025: How to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2- Navigate the option to apply for BSEB Matric 2025 registration.

Step 3- Select the link. A form will available on the website.

Step 4- Fill out all the credentials correctly and double check the form before submitting.

Step 5- After the above mentioned process, complete the form by paying transaction fees.

Step 6- Download the form and receipt as well for future references.

The school administrators will submit the registration forms online at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students must receive the application forms from the official website and complete them with the required information. Candidates must submit the application form to the school administrators after completing and carefully mentioning the credentials.

The school administrators will have the responsibility to double-check the information provided by the student before uploading the same on the official portal. E-challan and NEFT are two payment options for the registration of the application fee. Schools or students can contact the BSEB at 06122232074 if they experience any issues while submitting the registration forms.

BSEB Matric 2025: Important Guidelines

A student must add his or her coloured photograph in jpg or jpeg form and should maintain a size of 40 to 100 kb.

A scanned coloured signature of the student is also needed with a size of 5 to 20 kb and should be in jpg or jpeg format.