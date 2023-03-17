Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date LIVE: Where and How to Check Score Card?

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date LIVE: The results of the BSEB Bihar Board 12th inter result 2023 are likely to be out tomorrow, March 18. Students can check the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB 12 result 2023 results, once they are released on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB 12th Result 2023 date and time would be announced soon as when, where Bihar Board Class 12 results would be released. The date, time, and most recent information on the BSEB class 12 board results will be available here. Read More