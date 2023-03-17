Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date LIVE: Where and How to Check Score Card?

Live now
Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 10:25 IST
Bihar, India
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date LIVE: The results of the BSEB Bihar Board 12th inter result 2023 are likely to be out tomorrow, March 18. Students can check the Bihar School Examination Board BSEB 12 result 2023 results, once they are released on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB 12th Result 2023 date and time would be announced soon as when, where Bihar Board Class 12 results would be released. The date, time, and most recent information on the BSEB class 12 board results will be available here. Read More
Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the Inter result 2023 tab.
Step 3: Login by providing the asked details and check your result.
To ensure authenticity, BSEB conducts verification of the top ten rank holders. A panel of subject experts interviews the candidates. They are asked questions related to the subjects by the panel. They are asked to write the answers in front of the panel to match their handwriting with their annual exam answer sheets. Names of toppers will be announced in the result press conference.
The BSEB Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2023 is likely to be released soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. “Altogether 70 lakh copies of matriculation and 96 lakh copies of intermediate have been evaluated this year across several evaluation centres. Evaluators were engaged in double shifts for speedy evaluation of copies,” a senior official of BSEB had said earlier.
As per reports, BSEB officials had earlier assured that the board will announce the classes 10 and 12 results before any education board in the country. Over 13.18 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam conducted by the BSEB last month. The Bihar Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11 across 1,464 exam centres. The evaluation of intermediate answer scripts was carried out from March 1 to March 14.
