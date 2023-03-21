CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :GATE 2023UGC NET December 2022BSEB Bihar BoardTANCET 2023UP Board Exam
  • Home
    • »
  • India
    • »
  • Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Result to Release Soon, When and Where to Check

Live now

Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Result to Release Soon, When and Where to Check

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: Students will be able to check the 12th board exam result 2023 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once out

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 09:14 IST

Bihar, India

BSEB Bihar board inter likely to release soon (Representative image)

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to release the class 12 or inter-board exam result 2023 soon. The result will likely be declared today, however, there has been no official confirmation by the BSEB yet. Once it is declared, students will be able to check the 12th board exam result 2023 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar board class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11. The exams were conducted in two shifts. While declaring the results, the Bihar board will hold a press conference where Read More

Mar 21, 2023 09:09 IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on BSEB inter result link on the homepage, once activated

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: The BSEB class 12 results will appear on the screen. Save and download

Mar 21, 2023 09:06 IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Soon

The Bihar Board conducted the inter exam on February 1 and continued till February 11. The evaluation process too has been completed. The results are likely to be announced anytime soon, however, BSEB is yet to confirm the same. Around 13.18 lakh students are awaiting their results now.

Read more

result-related information such as pass percentage, toppers’ names (stream-wise), and others details will be announced.

Around 13.18 lakh students registered for the intermediate final exams in Bihar this year. The evaluation of 69,44,777 inter exam answer sheets was conducted at 123 centres across the state. The BSEB 12th results inter were declared on March 16 last year. A total of 80.15 per cent of candidates who took the inter exam had cleared it.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

    TAGS