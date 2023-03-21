Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Result to Release Soon, When and Where to Check

Live now
Curated By: Education and Careers Desk
Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 09:14 IST
Bihar, India
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to release the class 12 or inter-board exam result 2023 soon. The result will likely be declared today, however, there has been no official confirmation by the BSEB yet. Once it is declared, students will be able to check the 12th board exam result 2023 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar board class 12 exam commenced on February 1 and ended on February 11. The exams were conducted in two shifts. While declaring the results, the Bihar board will hold a press conference where Read More
Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on BSEB inter result link on the homepage, once activated
Step 3: Enter required credentials
Step 4: The BSEB class 12 results will appear on the screen. Save and download
The Bihar Board conducted the inter exam on February 1 and continued till February 11. The evaluation process too has been completed. The results are likely to be announced anytime soon, however, BSEB is yet to confirm the same. Around 13.18 lakh students are awaiting their results now.
Around 13.18 lakh students registered for the intermediate final exams in Bihar this year. The evaluation of 69,44,777 inter exam answer sheets was conducted at 123 centres across the state. The BSEB 12th results inter were declared on March 16 last year. A total of 80.15 per cent of candidates who took the inter exam had cleared it.
