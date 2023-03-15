BSEB Bihar Board Inter Results Likely by This Week on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board Class 10, 12 result 2023 soon. As per the latest update, inter result is likely to be declared by this week. On the other hand, the class 10th result will be out by March end. These results will be available on the official website of BSEB- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB will make a public announcement through its social media pages about the date and time for board exam results.

For the declaration of results, BSEB will hold a press conference where result-related data like pass percentage, toppers’ names, etc. will be announced. Soon after that, the direct link to check scores will be added to the official website.

Earlier, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had told in a press conference that the evaluation of class 12th answer sheets, which started on February 12, has ended on March 5. The evaluation of class 10th answer sheets, which started on March 1, will be completed by March 12.

A total of 69,44,777 lakh answer sheets of Bihar board class 12th were evaluated while 96,63,774 lakh answer sheets of class 10th are being evaluated. A total of 123 and 172 evaluation centres were set up to check the answer sheets.

The Bihar Board Class 10th exam was conducted from February 10 to 22 and BSEB Class 12th board exam was conducted from February 1 to 11. The answer keys of the objective-type questions asked in the Bihar Board Class 10th, and 12th examinations were released earlier. The last date for filing objections on the provisional answer key was March 10.

Meanwhile, the performance of Bihar board students in the last few years has been poor. If we look at the performance of class 10 Bihar board exams from 2013 to 2022, it has never reached a success rate of 90 per cent.

