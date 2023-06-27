BSEB Class 11, 12 Selection List 2023 Released At ofssbihar.in, Know How To Download

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the first selection list of Bihar Intermediate Admissions 2023. The authority has also released colleges and district wise cut off separately for science, arts and commerce. To check the results and cut off, candidates have to visit the official website ofssbihar.in. Applicants have to use their application number and password, they set during the time of registration, as the credentials to login.

OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official portal, ofssbihar.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate towards the ‘student portal’ link and select once found.

Step 3- The newly appeared screen will ask for login credentials- password and application number.

Step 4- Correctly mention the same and re- verify before selecting the submitting option.

Step 5- The OFSS first selection list will appear on the screen. Candidates can also save and download the same for future references.

These are the list of documents an eligible candidate has to take for Intermediate admissions:

-Marksheet of 10th

-Original or provisional certificate of class 10th

-School Leaving Certificate

-Character and Migration certificates

-Passport sized colourful pictures at least 4

Based on the first merit list, Bihar Inter admission 2023 will take place from June 27 to July 3, 2023. The following day, that is, on June 28, if an applicant accepts admission on June 27, the list of the selected candidates will be updated on the official website. For admission to Intermediate or class 11 for the academic year 2023–2025, the Bihar OFSS initial merit list 2023 has been made available through all colleges and schools in Bihar run by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

As per a report by Times Of India, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has also issued a statement in regard of the application process. He was quoted as saying “Candidates who have passed matriculation examination from Bihar Board, CBSE, ICSE or any other national/state boards are eligible to apply for online admission in Class 11. The board will issue a merit list based on applicants’ marks scored and reservation category.”