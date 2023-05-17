BSEB Class 11 Admission 2023 Begins at ofssbihar.in, Know How to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the application process for Class 11 admission via its Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) today, May 17. Students seeking admission in Class 11 can register on the official website of OFSS at ofssbihar.in. The deadline to submit the applications is May 26. Students are requested to send their application at the earliest to avoid any last-minute hassle.

Candidates who have cleared the Matriculation or Class 10 examination from BSEB or its equivalent board are eligible to apply for the Intermediate admission 2023. While applying for BSEB Class 11 admission, students will have to pay Rs 350 as a registration fee to complete the process.

Once the registration is over, the Bihar Board will release a merit list after considering multiple parameters. According to reports, the BSEB Class 11 admission merit list 2023 is expected to be released in July. The merit list will be based on the number of seats that are available in the respective schools. Additionally, eligible candidates will get admission after the schools select the student as per their marks secured by them in Class 10.

OFSS BSEB Class 11 Admission 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of OFSS at ofssbihar.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for ‘BSEB 11th Admission 2023’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourselves on the portal by filling up all the details.

Step 4: Once the form appears, fill it up as asked. Upload all the necessary documents and pay the required fee.

Step 5: Check all the details added to the form and click on submit.

Step 6: Save and download the Class 11 admission form.

As per a report by Times Of India, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor has also issued a statement in regard of the application process. He was quoted as saying “Candidates who have passed matriculation examination from Bihar Board, CBSE, ICSE or any other national/state boards are eligible to apply for online admission in Class 11. The board will issue a merit list based on applicants’ marks scored and reservation category.”