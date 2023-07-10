BSEB ITHSLL Result 2023 Declared At secondary.biharboardonline.com, How To Check

Bihar Board Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Exam (ITHSLL) Result 2023 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates who took the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam 2023 may now view their scores and download their results at secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website.

On January 5, the Bihar Board began accepting applications for the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Exam. The application period was originally scheduled to end on January 25, however, the application form submission deadline was extended until February 3, and students were given the option to modify their credentials on the application from February 6 to February 13.

How to Download BSEB ITHSLL Result 2023

Step 1: Go to the BSEB’s official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the website, look for the link that reads, “View/Print web copy of Result Card [Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam, 2023]" and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, roll code, and date of birth on the result portal that opens on a new window.

Step 4: The result of your ITHSLL 2023 examination will be shown on the screen of your device.

Step 5: Download and print the BSEB ITHSLL Result 2023 for future records.

In the event of errors in the BSEB ITHSLL result 2023, candidates can contact the head of the institutions to have the inaccuracies corrected. Candidates will be notified through email or phone when the corrected Bihar Board ITHSLL exam result 2023 is released.

Meanwhile, the BSEB will be closing the rectification window for the Bihar Board intermediate fake registration card 2024 today, July 10. After correcting the error on the initial registration card, board authorities handed the amended second dummy registration card to students taking the BSEB Inter board examinations 2024.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had also extended the deadline for enrolling in Class 11 for the academic year 2023- 2024. The enrolment deadline was originally slated for July 4, but it has now been pushed out to July 10. candidates can get the notification for the same on the Online Facilitation System’s official website.Those who are placed on the initial selection list can enrol themselves at their designated educational institution by the extended date.