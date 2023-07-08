BSEB ITI Language Exam 2023 Result Released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, How to Check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Exam result. The Hindi and English language exam result has been released today, July 8. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board ITHSLL examination can download the results from the official website of BSEB- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by entering their roll code, exam roll number, and date of birth. BSEB informed about releasing of the results through a tweet today.

Bihar Board ITI Language Exam Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “View/Print web copy of Result Card Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi & English) Exam, 2023"

Step 3: A new page will open up on the screen

Step 4: Candidates should key in their roll number, roll code and date of birth

Step 5: Post submitting details, result will open up on screen

Step 6: Go through the same and download it

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) earlier opened the window for applications for the industrial training higher secondary level language (Hindi and English) exam 2023 between January 5 and January 25, 2023. The deadline was extended till February 3 and students were allowed to edit the application form between February 6 and February 13.

Meanwhile, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the enrollment date for Class 11 admission 2023. Initially, the enrollment deadline was set for July 4, but it has now been extended to July 10. Students can access the notification from the official website of the Online Facilitation System. Those who make it to the first selection list can complete their enrollment process at their allotted educational institute by the extended last date.