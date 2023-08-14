BSEH Begins Class 12th Supplementary Exam Rechecking, Revaluation

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has begun the rechecking and revaluation process for the Class 12 senior secondary compartment result 2023. Students in the BSEH senior secondary curriculum (academic and open) who have scored more than 90% in any subject may now apply for the re-evaluation of their answer books. Re-evaluation and rechecking options are only available if an answer book is available with the Board.

According to BSEH, if the answer book is unavailable for whatever reason, only the candidate’s prior marks on his or her original marks sheet will be taken into account. The board is not required to reevaluate and recheck in such a situation, it was added. The student’s bank account will receive the reimbursement of the fee in such circumstances.

By August 31, applications and fees for rechecking can only be submitted online. The cost for rechecking the HBSE senior secondary exam paper from July 2023 is Rs 250 every answer book, while the cost for reevaluating the assessment paper is Rs 1,000 per answer book. Any rise in a subject’s score, even if it’s only by one mark, will be added to the subject’s overall grade.

Similarly, according to BSEH, the results will remain the same if marks are reduced or decreased during the re-evaluation. The answer book will be sent to the third examiner for additional re-evaluation if there is an increase of 15% or more in marks in any subject, and in that case the average of the marks given by the second and third examiners will be given in accordance with the Board’s established rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said students of the state government schools who will plant a tree when they are in class 9 and nurture it till class 12 would receive an additional 1–5 marks in their 12th class. A detailed proposal in this regard will soon be notified, he added. He said these marks are to be awarded on the basis of the health of the planted tree.