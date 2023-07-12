BTech Student From This Institute Bags Package Of Rs 85 lakh Per Annum

We often believe prestigious institutions like IIT and IIM are the best choices for students pursuing courses like BTech and MBA. A student challenged this conventional belief. She did not attend IIT or IIM, but secured an impressive salary package of 85 lakhs! This unfolds the potential for outstanding career opportunities beyond these institutions. Rashi Bagga, a BTech student at the International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR), has created history by securing a remarkable job package of Rs 85 lakh per annum. This exceptional salary marks a new record as the highest package offered to any IIIT-NR student in 2023. Interestingly, despite having received a lucrative offer from another company earlier, Rashi Bagga’s determination to explore further opportunities paid off.

For the fifth consecutive year, the graduation batch of IIIT-NR achieved a 100% placement record, as reported. Notably, the company had also offered the highest package of 57 lakh per annum to a student from the previous batch. Chinky Karda received this highest package among her peers in her batch, last year.

Yogesh Kumar, another student from IIIT-NR, has accomplished securing a job offer of Rs 56 lakh per annum for the position of software development engineer. This impressive offer comes from a multinational company. As per IIIT-NR, the average CTC (Cost to Company) for placements this year stood at 16.5 lakh, with the median CTC standing at Rs 13.6 lakh per annum.

Back in 2020, a student named Ravi Kushashwa from IIIT-NR had achieved a remarkable job offer of Rs 1 crore per annum from a multinational company. Still, due to the unfortunate circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he was unable to join the company.

The students have been presented with diverse job opportunities in fields like software development, DevOps, quality assurance, data analysis, consulting, business analysis and more.