BTSC Recruitments 2023: Apply for 1539 Pharmacist Posts at btsc.bih.nic.in

Published By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 13:38 IST

New Delhi, India

The candidate will be eligible for the post if they have passed the intermediate exams from the science stream (Representative Image)

The registration process was started on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2023

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has issued vacancies for 1,539 posts of pharmacists. Candidates can fill the online applications till May 4 at www.btsc.bih.nic.in. The registration process was started on April 5 and will end on May 4, 2023.

BTSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age- The minimum age limit is 21 years while the maximum age limit eligible for the post is 37 years. Candidates should note that there will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Education Qualification- The candidate will be eligible for the post if they have passed the intermediate exams from the science stream. It is necessary for the candidate to pass all the parts of the diploma in the pharmacy course from the government recognised university. They must be registered with the Bihar Pharmacy Council.

BTSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BTSC– btsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the online form link.

Step 3: Register yourself after filling in your basic details.

Step 4: Open the application portal for the job

Step 5: Enter the required details.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the application form

Step 8: Download and save it for future use.

Email-Id and mobile number should be accurate as in some cases the examination authorities may contact you.

BTSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee for the BTSC pharmacist Recruitment is Rs. 200 for general and OBC, Rs. 50 for the SC/ST and women candidates.

BTSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process involves a written test and an interview. Selection will also be done on the basis of marks obtained at the educational institution and work experience.

BTSC Recruitment 2023: Salary

The salary range for this post will be between Rs. 5,200 to 20,200 with a grade pay of Rs. 2,800.

Candidates are requested to bring the same photograph to the examination hall as they have uploaded in their application forms. The board has yet not revealed any specific date for the commencement of exams.

