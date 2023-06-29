Calcutta University 1st Semester Result 2023 For UG Courses Declared At caluniv.ac.in

Calcutta University has announced the semester 1 results for several undergraduate degree programmes. The university has declared the result for B.A. / B.Sc. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) and B.Com. Semester-I (Honours/General/Major) examination courses (Under CBCS). Students who appeared for the semester 1 exam can now check their results at caluniv.ac.in. If the main site is taking too long to access the result, candidates can access their scores from wbresults.nic.in and exametc.com. The Semester I exams were held from February to March this year.

Students need to enter their roll number and captcha code on the result portal to access the scores. “The online results of the said examinations will be available on the following websites on that day from 02:30 p.m. onwards by entering the 12-digit Roll & Number excluding the hyphen,” read the official notice. Meanwhile, the date of distribution for college-wise gazette and marksheet will be notified in due course on the University Website/College portal.

Calcutta University Results 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the result portal at wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the Calcutta University result link for relevant courses.

Step 3: To access the scores, enter your 12-digit roll number and click on submit.

Step 4: The Calcutta University result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard and take a printout of it.

Neither the National Informatics Centre (NIC) nor the Board/University/ Council/Institution is responsible for any inadvertent error that might have occurred in the results being published on NET, reads a note on the result page.

Also, the results published on the internet are for immediate information to the examinees and cannot be treated as original mark sheets. The respective Board/ Institution/University/ Council has provided the data and intimated for publication.

On the other hand, the authorities of Calcutta University conducted a meeting on April 10 with 150 college principals to discuss the implementation of the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in colleges.