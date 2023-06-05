Can Upskilling, Apprenticeships Improve Employability and Employment?

India’s vast population stands at a crossroads with over 65 per cent of its population under 35 years of age. However, with technology rapidly reshaping industries and job roles, the traditional approach of formal education alone is no longer enough. Disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation have changed the nature of the workplace and the skill sets required to succeed today. The low employability of job seekers is a worrying factor. Skilling and apprenticeship programmes have emerged as vital tools in bridging the skills gap, empowering individuals, and driving economic growth.

With technology disrupting the way we work, many new jobs are getting created which require newer skill sets and we need to explore new ways of building a skilled workforce for our future requirements.

In a recent report by the World Economic Forum, more than 60 per cent of employers feel that there is a lack of technical skills required among candidates today. According to most estimates, India’s workforce will require cross-skilling and upskilling to meet the demands of emerging industries and secure sustainable employment.

Apprenticeship programmes play a vital role in gaining professional skills and on-the-ground job experiences that are crucial to succeed in today’s technology-driven workplace. Furthermore, apprenticeships embedded programmes offer the opportunity to develop specialized skills across several sectors such as manufacturing, construction, financial services, healthcare, agriculture, information technology, and so on.

Unlocking the full potential of the next generation of India’s workforce will require a multifaceted approach to skilling and apprenticeships:

Learning by doing: A combination of classroom learning along with On-Job-Training (OJT) learning will provide students with an opportunity to gain skills and knowledge parallel, thereby rendering them to be more employable. An Apprenticeship Embedded Degree programme will open many doors for students, prepare them for the “real world” and will enable them to learn industry-relevant skills and understand the “world of work”. For the employer, this is a good opportunity to invest in their future workforce.

A door to employability: Educational universities of today have realised the urgency of ‘employability’, and have begun to seek collaborations with corporates, with open arms, revealing our research. While many have started working together with industry by incorporating these skills in their curriculum, there is a huge influx of employers as well, who are now partnering with the universities and content platforms to develop customized learning programmes for their employees to train them for new job opportunities.

A culture of lifelong learning, collaboration, and excellence: By installing a mindset of continuous learning, companies will use the opportunity to create a sustainable competitive advantage by re-imagining their people’s supply chains and creating a culture of learning. Such organisations would experience tremendous benefits apart from a phenomenal improvement in Employee Productivity and Retention.

Implementation of NEP: Universities should align their policies, curricula, and teaching methods with the principles and goals of NEP. This involves revising existing programmes and developing new ones that promote interdisciplinary learning, critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

They should be able to offer flexibility and multidisciplinary learning opportunities to their students.

Collaboration between stakeholders: The government, educational institutions, the private sector, and academia at large need to collaborate closely to design and implement effective skilling and apprenticeship programmes. This collaboration should ensure that training programmes are relevant, accessible, and aligned with industry needs.

Investment in infrastructure and technology: To scale upskilling efforts, investment in robust infrastructure and advanced technologies is an absolute must. Online platforms, virtual reality simulations, and digital learning tools can enhance the reach and effectiveness of skilling programmes, particularly in remote areas.

Apprenticeships, upskilling, reskilling, and new skilling are key to building a future workforce by providing practical experience, industry-relevant skills, adaptability, employer collaboration, reducing skill mismatches, facilitating the transition to employment, and promoting lifelong learning. Governments, industry, and academic institutions must collaborate and work towards scaling apprenticeships and skilling programmes, incentivising all stakeholders to participate and help build the future workforce for India.

— Written by Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President of TeamLease Edtech