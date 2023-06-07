Career Wise: From Wine Taster to Body Paint Artist, Unconventional Career Options That Can Pay You High Salary

We are living in the digital era where many ordinary jobs are taken away by artificial intelligence and many unconventional career options are opened. For instance, who might have thought that playing games can earn you lakhs and will become one of the most popular and demanding sector. Likewise, there are many unusual career options across the world that can offer high salary packages. We have found a list of unconventional career options that you can invest in. We bet you will thank us later!

Wine Taster

As the name suggests, a person who tastes wine’s flavour, texture, and other taste elements before the drink is available to the public. If you are thinking about eligibility then having good senses and active taste buds are the only requirement. Apart from taste buds, a wine taster should have knowledge of wines, their ingredients, making, and brewing process. Do you know, this knowledge is specially imparted to students who enroll in any hospitality service or culinary courses? Interested candidates can have a diploma course in wine tasting. A wine taster with good experience can get a job with a package starting from Rs 50, 000.

Online Dating Ghostwriter

While using dating apps, profiles, and pictures are what attracts another person. Professional online dating ghostwriters are hired to write profiles on dating platforms that have the potential to give an edge over profiles. Sometimes these ghostwriters also pretend to be their clients and talk to other people. If you are interested, then you should have knowledge of creative and engaging writing, humour, and build rapport with the person. Depending upon the experience, the package increases but the starting salary one can expect is Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per profile. You can do a Google search and find which all companies are hiring for this position.

Art Therapist

An art therapist can be a good choice if you’re looking for an engaging job in psychology. A person’s general well-being can be improved via artistic expression in art therapy, an expressive type of therapy. It is a tool used by art therapists in the therapeutic process. It can enhance self-esteem and many other aspects of mental health, as well as reduce tension and worry in the patient. An interested candidate will need art and counseling or psychology training to become a professional art therapist. The package can depend on hours or monthly basis. A survey conducted by Salary Expert informs that gross salary in India can be Rs 6 lakh or an equivalent hourly rate Rs 400- 500.

Doula

A doula is a lady who provides expert labour and delivery support services to a pregnant woman. She only serves as the expectant mother’s supporter and does not assume any medical duties. In addition to providing a woman with emotional and physical support, a doula may also aid in other vital works of the expectant mother. Three services are commonly provided by a doula: help throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and afterwards. She can support the pregnant mother in finding healthcare providers, creating a birth plan, and helping her with other well-informed decisions during pregnancy.

top videos

Body Paint Artist

The human body serves as the canvas for a professional body painter. Unlike tattoos, it is temporary body art and can fade within a few hours to a few weeks. The patterns may be applied to the entire body or only a tiny portion, such as an arm or leg. You might be able to locate courses and classes that can assist you in starting to hone your body-painting abilities. Additionally, somebody painters have seen great value in makeup artist skills. You will probably gain from a lot of practise once you have developed some fundamental skills. To earn useful experience, you may offer your services in exchange for painting your friends’ houses.