Career Wise: Qualification and Skills Required to Begin a Career in Human Resources Management

Human Resources (HR) Management is an exciting and diverse field with many career opportunities for those who intend to make a difference in an organization. As an HR professional, you will be responsible for developing and implementing policies, strategies, and practices besides managing an organisation’s most valuable asset: its people. Your consistent efforts, therefore, will ensure the organization’s workforce is motivated, engaged, and aligned with its strategic objectives.

In case you are considering a career in HR management, here is a road map for you to excel in this role.

Overview of HR Management

HR management is a broad field that covers a wide range of activities, including recruitment, training and development, employee relations, and compliance with laws and regulations. The primary goal of HR management is to create a productive and positive work environment that fosters employee engagement, job satisfaction, and organisational success.

HR professionals work closely with senior management and other departments to align HR strategies with organizational objectives. As an illustration, they analyze workforce data, identify talent voids, and develop recruitment and retention strategies to ensure the organization has the right set of people in its community for suitable roles. They also design and implement training and development programs to enhance employee skills and knowledge and improve employee performance.

Job Description

As an HR manager, you must have a deep understanding that the corporate world has moved beyond VUCA-volatility, uncertainty, complexity ambiguity—to BANI, that is, brittle, anxious, nonlinear, and incomprehensible. You have to be ready to relate to corporate nomads ie individuals who engage and participate part-time in geographically dispersed work and projects within the employer’s network. A brief description of your major responsibilities will include:

● Developing and implementing HR strategies that are aligned with organisational goals

● Recruiting, selecting, and hiring employees

● Developing and implementing training and development programs for personnel in various capacities

● Manage employee relations and ensure compliance with employment laws and regulations

● Oversee performance management and appraisal systems

● Establish institutional mechanisms to raise and address employee grievances. Be exceptionally sensitive to the mental well-being of the employees.

● Develop and administer compensation and benefits programs

● Ensure an atmosphere of continuous learning and development so that their skill sets are always updated. Ensure the use of HR Analytics for organizational efficiency.

● The organisation should be able to meet the aspirations of your people

● Address the administration of HR-related policies and procedures.

Educational Qualification

To become an HR manager, you will need a bachelor’s degree in HR or in a related field such as business, psychology, or organisational development. With the changing trends, however, many employers prefer candidates with a master’s degree in HR Management from a reputed business school. This gives you an edge over others. It will fortify your credentials if you have reputed professional certifications, from organisations like the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) or are a Certified Professional (CP) or Senior Certified Professional (SCP).

In addition to formal education, relevant work experience in HR or a related field is an added advantage. Many employers prefer candidates with a minimum of three to five years of experience in HR. There are, nevertheless, several entry-level positions available for those who have completed internships or entry-level HR roles.

Skills Required

To succeed in HR Management, you will need a range of skills, including:

1. Communication Skills - HR Managers need excellent communication skills to interact with employees, senior management, and external stakeholders. They should be able to communicate complex HR concepts in simple terms and have the ability to listen actively and empathetically.

2. Problem-Solving Skills - HR Managers must be effective problem solvers who can identify issues, analyze data, and develop solutions to complex HR challenges. They should possess the ability to think critically and creatively to find innovative solutions that benefit both employees and the organization.

3. Emotional Intelligence - HR Managers should have high emotional intelligence, understanding and managing emotions effectively. They should be able to empathize with employees and build strong relationships with them, particularly in difficult situations.

4. HR Knowledge - HR Managers should possess a deep understanding of the best HR practices, including recruitment, training and development, performance management, compensation and benefits, and employee relations. They should also have a good understanding of employment laws and regulations.

5. Leadership Skills - HR Managers must have strong leadership skills to manage teams of HR professionals and work closely with other departments to achieve organizational goals.

Career Opportunities in HR Management

HR management is a growing field with excellent career opportunities. HR professionals can work in various industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and technology. Some established job titles in HR management include HR Generalist, HR Manager, HR Director, and Chief HR Officer.

HR professionals can also specialize in areas of HR management, such as talent acquisition, employee relations, or compensation and benefits. Those with specialization in a particular area can expect higher remuneration and enhanced job responsibilities.

Salary Expectations

The salary for an HR Manager varies depending on the organisation’s size, location, and the experience one possesses. An HR intern can earn a stipend of around Rs 10,000 per month, while a fresher can expect an average salary of Rs 4 lakh per annum. An HR manager’s salary in India ranges between Rs 2.9 lakh per annum to Rs 18 lakh per annum with an annual average salary of Rs 6.5 LPA. According to Payscale.com, the average salary for an HR manager in India is Rs 7,00,000 annually.

The compensation and benefits are directly proportional to one’s education, years of experience, and understanding of the field. It follows logically that, adding years and expertise will directly add to your salary.

A career in HR management is an exciting and rewarding path for those interested in people management. To become one, you will need a degree in HR or a related field, relevant work experience, and a range of skills, including communication, problem-solving, emotional intelligence, HR knowledge, and leadership. With the proper education, experience, and skills, you can carve a successful career in HR management and chart an enviable growth path for yourself—as well as for the organisation.

— Authored by Anil Somani, Chairman of FOSTIIMA Business School

