Career Wise: Scope and Growth of Electrical Engineering in EV Market

The growth of electric vehicles (EVs) has accelerated in recent years, driven by global concerns about climate change and the need for sustainable transportation. The global EV market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 22 per cent from 2021 to 2030. This rapid expansion is creating a wealth of opportunities for electrical engineers, not only in the automotive industry but also in adjacent sectors, such as energy storage, renewable energy, and smart grid technologies.

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has increased the demand for skilled electrical engineers, opening up a world of exciting career opportunities. This boom has led to the need for qualified electrical engineers to innovate, develop and maintain the growing infrastructure that supports EV adoption.

A major area of opportunity lies in the design and installation of charging stations and charging infrastructure. Electrical engineers play an important role in building advanced charging solutions, ensuring seamless integration with the power grid while focusing on efficiency and safety. Additionally, they contribute to the development of smart grid technologies, facilitating efficient energy distribution and management for EVs. As India’s power grid faces increasing pressure, electrical engineers contribute to the development and implementation of smart grid strategies and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) systems, ensuring a seamless transition to widespread EV adoption.

From automotive manufacturing and energy to transportation infrastructure and emerging industries such as shared mobility and autonomous vehicles, electrical engineers are at the forefront of designing and developing cutting-edge solutions that will shape the future of sustainable transportation.

The various sectors where engineers are making a significant impact in the EV market are battery technology, power electronics, electric motor design, charging infrastructure, vehicle-to-grid technology, embedded systems and control, electric vehicle system integration, research and development, manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and testing. Additionally, as autonomous vehicle technology advances, electrical engineers are becoming increasingly involved in designing and integrating electric powertrains, sensor systems, and communication technologies to enable efficient and sustainable self-driving vehicles.

Another domain where engineers are making a significant impact is in the area of renewable energy integration with electric vehicles. They are developing innovative solutions to use solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources to charge electric vehicles, thus further reducing the carbon footprint of EVs.

The core of electric vehicles is battery technology, where electrical engineers play a key role in increasing battery capacity, efficiency, and charging time. Electrical engineers also play a role in the recycling and re-production of used EV batteries, contributing to a circular economy and promoting sustainable practices throughout the EV lifecycle. His expertise is also indispensable in the design and optimization of power electronics, including inverters, converters, and chargers, which are essential for the overall performance and efficiency of EVs. As India aims to increase the number of electric vehicles on the road, the demand for skilled electrical engineers in the automotive sector is going to increase significantly.

As the EV market is expanding rapidly, new career paths are emerging for electrical engineers in various fields. Opportunities are abundant in research and development, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance with engineers exploring new materials and processes to improve EV performance, ensure the quality and reliability of components, and comply with regulatory standards. In addition, electrical engineers are playing an important role in the electrification of India’s public transport, including buses, rickshaws, and even trains.

— Written by Dr Pushpendra Singh, Assistant Professor, EEE (Electrical and Electronics Engineering), JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur

