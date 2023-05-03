Career Wise: Types of Jobs in The Retail Industry, Eligibility, Trends and Forecasts for the Next Decade

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

The retail sector is a major contributor to the global economy, providing employment opportunities to millions of people worldwide. The retail industry is continuously evolving with new technologies and innovations that impact consumer behavior and expectations. As a result, job roles in the retail sector are also evolving and becoming more complex.

The retail sector is expected to continue growing in the next decade, driven by factors such as urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, increasing focus on e-commerce, and the demand for personalised customer experiences. The industry is also expected to become more competitive, requiring individuals to upskill and reskill to remain competitive in the job market.

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global retail market is expected to grow from $19.4 trillion in 2020 to $24.9 trillion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2 per cent. This growth is expected to create new job opportunities in the retail sector. Here we will focus on trends and forecasts for the next decade in retail jobs, including job roles and eligibility criteria.

Retail Sales Associate

A retail sales associate is responsible for assisting customers with their purchases and providing excellent customer service. They are also responsible for maintaining store cleanliness and organization, restocking shelves, and processing transactions. Retail sales associate roles typically require a high school diploma or equivalent, with on-the-job training provided by the employer. Customer service skills, communication skills, and a positive attitude are essential for this role.

As the retail industry becomes more competitive, sales associates will need to have a good understanding of the products they are selling and be able to provide exceptional customer service. They will also need to be comfortable with technology, as retailers increasingly use digital tools to engage with customers.

Store Manager

A store manager is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of a retail store. This includes managing staff, inventory, and finances, as well as developing and implementing sales strategies to increase revenue. Store manager roles typically require a college degree in business administration or a related field. Relevant experience in retail management is also desirable. Store managers must possess excellent leadership, communication, and analytical skills.

As the retail industry becomes more data-driven, store managers will need to have strong analytical skills to make informed business decisions. They will also need to be able to manage a diverse workforce, develop effective sales strategies, and ensure that their stores meet evolving consumer expectations.

E-commerce Specialist

An e-commerce specialist is responsible for managing an online store, including website design, marketing, and customer service. They also manage the supply chain and logistics associated with online orders. E-commerce specialist roles typically require a degree in computer science or a related field, as well as relevant experience in e-commerce management. Candidates should have strong technical skills, including website design and digital marketing.

The continued growth of e-commerce is expected to drive demand for e-commerce specialists. These professionals will need to stay up-to-date with the latest digital marketing trends, be able to create compelling online experiences for customers, and manage complex supply chain logistics.

Data Analyst

A data analyst in the retail industry is responsible for analyzing sales data and consumer behavior to inform business decisions. They identify trends and patterns to improve sales and marketing strategies. As retailers increasingly use data to drive their decision-making, data analysts will become more critical to the industry. They will need to be able to collect, analyse, and interpret large amounts of data to inform business decisions and improve the customer experience.

Merchandiser

A merchandiser is responsible for creating visually appealing displays to attract customers to the store. Candidates should have excellent communication and organizational skills, as well as a good eye for design. As the retail industry becomes more competitive, visual merchandising will become more critical to attracting customers. Merchandisers will need to stay up-to-date with the latest design trends, and be able to create visually appealing displays across various channels.

— Written by Hariom Seth, Founder, Find.Inc.

