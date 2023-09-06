Career Wise: What Can I Do After 12th? There Are Many Options Apart from NEET, JEE

​ As the board exam results are announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you select the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

It is very difficult to choose the right career path after 12th. On one side students might feel like appearing for the NEET or JEE exam, while on the other side, they may wonder if they should opt for B.Com, BBA, or other courses. In such a situation, if the right guidance is not available to the students, then sometimes the decision can also prove to be wrong.

Students with Arts, Science, and Commerce stream have many options after the 12th. If you want to become a doctor, then you have to take the medical entrance exam NEET, JEE Main, and Advanced to become an engineer and the ICAI exam to become a CA. But apart from these, there are many such lucrative options, in which one’s future can be secured by making a career.

Take admission in degree or honours course

Science or maths students can take admission in courses like BA, B.Com or B.Sc (graduation courses) if they do not want to take the JEE or NEET exam after class 12. Most of the colleges or universities give admission to these courses on the basis of 12th marks. In some cases, the CUET score has also been made mandatory.

Keep state-level colleges on your list

If you have not been able to get admission to any central university, then do not worry. Some students drop out one year if they do not get admission to Central University. Instead, if you want, you can take admission in the course of your choice at any state-level college. This will save you from wasting one year.

Preparation for government job

If you want to do a government job after graduation, then you can start preparing for it only after the 12th. For this, it would be better to take the same subject in graduation, related to which you want to appear in the future. On the other hand, if you are interested in serving the country, then you can take the army recruitment exam only after class 12th.

