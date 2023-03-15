Career Wise: What is Employer Branding, and How to Build Your Career Around it

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

In today’s competitive job market, companies need to stand out to attract top talent, and that’s where employer branding comes in. According to Talent Adore, 78 per cent of job candidates view the overall candidate experience as an indication of a company’s value for its people. While TalentNow reports that 84 per cent of job seekers consider a company’s reputation as an employer important when deciding where to apply for a job. Workable’s survey revealed that 9 out of 10 candidates are likely to apply for a job when the employer brand is actively maintained.

Even with a pay raise, 50 per cent of candidates say they would refuse to work for a company with a negative reputation. That’s why every organisation needs employer branding. The art and science behind sharing, maintaining, and sustaining the company’s reputation as an employer, including its values, culture, and benefits.

During uncertain times like today, businesses are facing many challenges that can impact their reputation and overall success. It’s essential to establish a strong brand that can withstand these challenges and demonstrate resilience in the face of adversity. Employer branding plays a crucial role in this process of building a solid foundation for the company. By prioritising your employer brand, you can attract top talent, retain current employees, and establish a positive reputation within your industry.

There are several job roles in employer branding, each with its own set of responsibilities. Here are some of the most pertinent job roles in this industry in recent times:

Employer Branding Manager: An employer branding managerial role is currently the most encompassing one. The role is highly versatile, collaborating with leadership to deliver quality projects through various channels. Responsibilities include building and maintaining the employer brand through social media and personal interactions, conducting research, and monitoring the company’s employer reputation.

Talent Management Specialist: Employee engagement specialists are responsible for creating a positive work environment, promoting employee wellness, and developing programs that enhance the overall employee experience. They also work to improve communication and collaboration between employees and the company.

Marketing and Communications Specialist: Marketing and communications specialists develop and execute marketing campaigns that promote the employer brand to potential candidates and current employees. They also create content for the company’s website, social media channels, and other marketing materials.

Organisation Effectiveness and Wellness Manager: The role expands beyond traditional HR functions to prioritize the overall well-being of the team through creating supportive work environments, promoting healthy habits, and providing mental and emotional wellness resources. Such measures foster higher engagement, productivity, and overall satisfaction, ultimately shaping an organization’s culture and success.

Eligibility Criteria

To pursue a career in employer branding, eligibility criteria may vary based on the job role and organisational ethics. While post-graduation in management is preferred, relevant work experience in branding, marketing, or communications is often required. Beyond formal education and work experience, new-age employers value expertise in HR processes, marketing, management, and communications.

Employer branding professionals require a unique blend of strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively connect with internal and external stakeholders, as well as creativity to develop innovative campaigns and strategies, analytical skills to gather and interpret data on employee needs and expectations, and excellent project management abilities to oversee multiple projects concurrently. A research-led mindset is always an asset for organisations looking for such talent.

All the more, one must have the passion and drive to lead impactful initiatives addressing crucial issues like D&I (Diversity and Inclusion) and CSR. Additionally, a good understanding of the digital landscape, including social media, performance marketing, and Google Analytics, is crucial to effectively engaging audiences, creating campaigns, and measuring the success of the organisation.

Salary Expectations

Salary expectations for employer branding professionals differ based on factors like job role, experience, and location. For instance, the salary package of a candidate with a work experience of a year starts around Rs 7-8 LPA. The average salary of an employer branding manager in India is Rs 25 LPA, while a talent management specialist earns an average of Rs 12 LPA. Overall, employer branding is a fast-growing career option worldwide, with ample opportunities for growth and development, across the globe.

— Written by Richa Telang- Founder and CEO of TrueBlue Advisory- an employer branding consulting firm

Explore other career options with us: Career in Sound Designing, Sound Engineering | Sustainability Professional | Yoga & Naturopathy | Software Testing | Medical Coding | Cloud Developer & Cloud Architect | 3D Technology | Garment Technologist |AI & Robotics |Fashion Designing |Supply Chain Finance |Animal Welfare | Public Relations | Gaming Industry | Functional Nutrition | Market Research Analyst | Forensic Scientist | Software Testing |

Read all the Latest Education News here