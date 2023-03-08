Career Wise: Why a Career in Architecture Has Immense Scope in India? Know Courses, Job Role

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

Architecture is a dynamic and constantly evolving field that offers numerous career opportunities for creative and innovative individuals. In India, the demand for architects has been increasing rapidly in recent years due to the growing construction industry and government initiatives aimed at developing the country’s infrastructure. With urbanization and the increasing focus on sustainable and energy-efficient buildings, there is a high demand for skilled architects who can bring their expertise to the planning and design of various projects.

India is a major factor contributing to the increasing demand for architects. The construction of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings is a key component of the real estate industry, and architects play a crucial role in designing and planning these projects.

Course Details

Undergraduate Programme: A Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) is the minimum requirement for a career in architecture in India. The B.Arch program is typically a five-year programme and covers subjects such as design, history of architecture, building construction, and computer-aided design (CAD).

Postgraduate Programme: After completing a B.Arch degree, architects can choose to pursue a Master of Architecture (M.Arch) programme. The M.Arch is a two-year course that provides advanced training in specific areas of architecture, such as sustainable design or urban design.

Certification Courses: In addition to a B.Arch or M.Arch degree, architects can also choose to pursue certification courses in specific areas of architecture, such as green building design or building information modeling (BIM).

Career Opportunities

The architecture industry offers an array of career opportunities for students. Interested candidates can opt for an architect, architectural engineer, interior designer, landscape architect, urban planner, green building consultant, project manager, and many more.

Jobs Roles and Responsibilities

Architects: Design buildings and structures, work with clients, oversee the construction process

Architectural Engineers: Design and engineer buildings and structures, ensure safety and sustainability

Interior Designers: Design and decorate interior spaces, work with clients, and create functional and aesthetically pleasing designs

Landscape Architects: Design outdoor spaces, create functional and aesthetically pleasing designs, ensure sustainability

Urban Planners: Plan and design cities and towns, ensure sustainability and livability, work with governments and stakeholders

Green Building Consultants: Ensure buildings are energy-efficient and sustainable, work with architects and engineers

Project Managers: Oversee construction projects, manage budgets and timelines, and ensure quality and safety.

Career Flexibility

Career flexibility is one of the major benefits of pursuing a career in architecture. Architects have a range of career options to choose from, including working for architecture firms, government agencies, non-profit organizations, or as self-employed consultants. This allows architects to find the best fit for their interests, skills, and goals.

Creativity and Problem-Solving

Architecture is a highly creative and innovative field that requires critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Architects must use their creativity and technical skills to design and build structures that enhance communities and improve people’s lives.

Architects must consider a wide range of factors when designing a building, including functionality, safety, accessibility, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal. They must also be able to solve complex problems, such as designing a building that meets zoning requirements, fits within a tight budget, and is able to withstand natural disasters.

This process of creative problem-solving is both challenging and rewarding. Architects have the opportunity to turn their creative ideas into real structures that can have a lasting impact on the environment and the people who use them.

High Earning Potential

A career in architecture has the potential for high earnings, especially for those who have a strong portfolio of successful projects, a reputation for delivering high-quality work, and the ability to grow their business.

Architects typically earn a competitive salary, with the median annual salary for architects in India being approximately Rupees 9,50,000 per annum. However, this number can vary depending on several factors, such as years of experience, location, and the type of employer.

In conclusion, a career in architecture in India offers immense scope due to the growing real estate industry, government initiatives towards urbanization and infrastructure development, the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, the growing tourism industry, and the diversified career opportunities and high demand for architects.

With the increasing emphasis on sustainable and efficient design, architects in India have the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the development of the country, and to create livable, sustainable, and efficient communities.

— Written by Rekha Kejriwal, Academic Director of the Academy of Fashion & Art (AFA)

